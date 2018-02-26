Teen appears in court for making threats towards WLS schools

A teen is in court Monday after making threats against three Washington Local Schools.

Police say a 16-year-old girl made the threat on Snapchat Thursday night, causing the closure of Whitmer High School, Jefferson Junior High and Washington Junior High Schools on Friday

Weekend events at the schools were also canceled due to the threats.

WLS superintendent Susan Hayward said police issued a search warrant on the student's home where they found evidence.

The student is charged with making terror threats, a third-degree felony. She was in tears for most of the hearing.

Lucas County Juvenile prosecutor Lori Olender said her office is taking this case very seriously, as with all cases where threats are made towards a school.

"Parents are already skittish about sending their kids to school anyways. These usually come in around this time but I've had every once in a while a trickling in of terroristic threats, and we always ask they be held," Olender said.

That's why when defense attorney John Thebes asked that the student be released into her father's custody, that request was denied, leaving the student to remain in detention.

Thebes entered a denial plea for the charge.

