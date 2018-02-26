One person shot in west Toledo

Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Matlack and Brussels in west Toledo.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach. Police say he is expected to be okay.

Police say there are two possible suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

