Police: Man posing as undercover officer in Sandusky

People in Sandusky have been posting on social media this week about a man who has allegedly been pulling women over and posing as an undercover cop.

Sandusky Police say they are investigating a report from February 21 in which a man in a black or gray Dodge Charger with blue lights on it allegedly pulled a person over.

The suspect is described as a 28 to 32-year-old man standing about 5’5” inches tall with sandy brown hair.

Police say the man was reportedly wearing a gray uniform with a coat over it.

Police say if you are ever pulled over by an unmarked vehicle you can call 9-1-1 to make sure that the unmarked vehicle is an officer.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.