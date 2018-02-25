Police: Man posing as undercover officer in Sandusky

Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Sandusky Police say they are investigating a report from February 21 in which a man in a black or gray Dodge Charger with blue lights on it allegedly pulled a person over posing as an undercover officer.
A woman had to be taken away on a stretcher after a bad accident on Eckel Junction Rd. just west of Dixie Hwy. on Sunday night. The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. just in front of the River Place Shopping Center.
A large crowd showed up in Woodville on Sunday to hear from law enforcement and support agencies where they learned that, in Ohio, the average age for being forced into prostitution is thirteen years old.
Inma Zanoguera will be running a marathon in Algeria this week and will visit her newly discovered "home" country, Western Sahara as well. A filmmaker will be documenting her journey.
