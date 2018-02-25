SUV flips over after two vehicle collision, passenger taken to h - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SUV flips over after two vehicle collision, passenger taken to hospital

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A woman had to be taken away on a stretcher after a bad accident on Eckel Junction Rd. just west of Dixie Hwy. on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. just in front of the River Place Shopping Center.

According to Perrysburg Police the woman was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say a car and an SUV collided, flipping the SUV.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly