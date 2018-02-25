Toledo fire crews battled south Toledo fire Sunday morning

Toledo fire crews responded to a south Toledo house fire Sunday morning.

This happened at the intersection of Hanover Street and Dunham Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown. It is also unknown if the house is occupied or not.

There were no injuries reported.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.