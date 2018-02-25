TFD battles two north Toledo fires in same location within 24 hours of each other

Toledo fire crews responded to a fire Sunday morning in the same location of a fire from Saturday.

This happened at the 1200 of Baker Street near Chestnut Street in north Toledo, just after 3 a.m.

Crews say a fire started in the house from Saturday morning’s fire and spread to the abandoned house next door.

The fires are being treated as suspicious and confirmed to be related to Saturday's fire.

Crews say the second house may have to be torn down. One of the houses did have a collapsed roof.

An investigator is checking the scene.

There were no injuries reported.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

