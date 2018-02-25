Hit and run crash in north Toledo Saturday night, driver taken to hospital

Early showers move through quickly this morning leaving roadways wet and slippery. Skies clear for a sunny day with the high pushing to 50.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Early showers move through quickly this morning leaving roadways wet and slippery. Skies clear for a sunny day with the high pushing to 50.More >>
Crews say the cause of the fire is unknown. It is also unknown if the house is occupied or not.More >>
Upon arrival, fire was seen 10 feet through the roof at the northeast corner. Crews say they started an attack on that corner of the structure, while a secondary and backup hand lines were deployed.More >>
Crews say a fire started in the house from Saturday morning’s fire and spread to the abandoned house next door.More >>
Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.More >>
