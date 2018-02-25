Hit and run crash in north Toledo Saturday night, driver taken to hospital

The Toledo Police Department and rescue crews responded to a hit and run crash in north Toledo Saturday night.

This happened at Nearing Avenue and Manhattan Boulevard near Stickney Avenue just before midnight.

Police say a pickup truck turned left from eastbound Manhattan Boulevard onto northbound Nearing Avenue. Another vehicle crashed into the pickup truck causing it to crash into the side of the Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Nearing Avenue. The other vehicle then took off.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck, Terry Jackson, 60, was taken to St. Vincent's hospital with severe injuries.

Police say the other vehicle was a white vehicle, possibly a sedan. The identity of the other driver is not known at this time.

There were no other injuries reported.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

