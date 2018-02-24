Calling Toledo-area creatives, OWE wants you for King Wamba para - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Calling Toledo-area creatives, OWE wants you for King Wamba parade

Think you have what it takes to be a part of what might be Toledo’s most creative parade.

The Old West End Festival Parade Committee is now accepting requests to take part in this year's King Wamba Carnival Parade.

The parade is happening on Saturday June 2 this year.

It will mark the official start of the 47th Annual Old West End Festival.

The parade is being described as a “eclectic convergence of art, music, dance squads, drumlines, street theatre and visual wonder that celebrates Toledo's Old West End.”

The parade will start at Glenwood Elementary and move south through the Old West End before ending at Collingwood and Woodruff.

There will be water stations along the route.

Anyone interested in taking part should send a request to Paulette Mills, phuber@bex.net or call 419-349-8559.

There is also more information on the Old West End website.

Opportunities to sponsor the parade are also available.

You have until May 1 to put in your request.

