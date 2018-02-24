Toledo celebrates hockey history as five more inducted into HOF

The third class of the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame was inducted on Saturday afternoon bringing the total to 15 hall-of-famers.

Toledo has a long and storied history of hockey in the city going back to the first team, the Toledo Mercurys, who played their first season in 1947-48.

Other iterations included the Blades, the Hornets, the Goaldiggers and the Storm. For a short time, in 1949-50, the team was actually called the Toledo Buckeyes.

The induction ceremony took place at the Huntington Center.

New inductees included Jim McCabe and Dave Falkenberg both played for the Goaldiggers in the early 80s.

Other inductees included:

Bill Inglis- Head Coach, Goaldiggers: 1980-84

Bill “Red” Mitchell- Defenseman/Head Coach, Mercurys: 1952-62; Blades: 1964-68; Hornets: 1970-71

Andy Mulligan- Defenseman/Coach/General Manager, Babcocks: 1940-41; Mercurys: 1947-62; Buckeyes: 1949-50

Falkanberg thinks the Walleye have a chance to go down in history if they keep playing well.

“The future’s going to be bright and I think if they can win a championship in this town that people will remember them forever. They remember us from back in 81-82, 82-83. They Walleye are close and I think they are going to get over that hump,” said Falkenberg.

The Walleye wore throwback Goaldiggers jerseys all weekend to celebrate the city’s hockey heritage.

