Annual seed swap the first sign of spring for local gardeners

It’s the day all local garden enthusiasts have been waiting for.

Winter is winding down and spring is right around the corner.

That’s why hundreds came Saturday to the 14th Annual Seed Swap at Scott High School.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb you’re welcome at Seed Swap.

Anyone with an interest in planting and growing came.

“I think it’s the best experience in the world to grow something. See it grow from a little seed to a plant. Feed our family. It’s the best,” said gardener Bethani Wilson.

Seed Swap is sponsored by Toledo Grows.

Each attendee received five free tickets to pick up five packets of seeds to take home.

“I got tomato seeds, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower,” said Kellie Zenz.

But there were flower and herb seeds to be had too.

Along the way you could pick up watering and composting tips, planting schedules and more.

Seed Swap is dedicated to urban agriculture and community based gardening.

“Anybody can garden. Anybody can grow some food for themselves. There's nothing healthier than food you’ve grown in your backyard. You pick it and eat it that day,” said Yvonne Dubielak of Toledo Grows.

The trendy seed on Saturday was the heirloom.

Folks like the fact that it’s organic and hasn’t been genetically modified.

“They’re thinking ‘I don’t like the food in the stores because I don’t know how it was grown or who grew it,’ so we’re trying to get back to how families did it in the past. One of the ways to do that is heirloom seeds,” said master gardener Karen Wood.

The Seed Swap: an event that plants ideas on how to nurture the joy of growing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.









