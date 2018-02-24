Annual seed swap the first sign of spring for local gardeners - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Annual seed swap the first sign of spring for local gardeners

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It’s the day all local garden enthusiasts have been waiting for.

Winter is winding down and spring is right around the corner.

That’s why hundreds came Saturday to the 14th Annual Seed Swap at Scott High School.

Even if you don’t have a green thumb you’re welcome at Seed Swap.

Anyone with an interest in planting and growing came.

“I think it’s the best experience in the world to grow something. See it grow from a little seed to a plant. Feed our family. It’s the best,” said gardener Bethani Wilson.

Seed Swap is sponsored by Toledo Grows.

Each attendee received five free tickets to pick up five packets of seeds to take home.

“I got tomato seeds, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower,” said Kellie Zenz.

But there were flower and herb seeds to be had too.

Along the way you could pick up watering and composting tips, planting schedules and more.

Seed Swap is dedicated to urban agriculture and community based gardening.

“Anybody can garden. Anybody can grow some food for themselves. There's nothing healthier than food you’ve grown in your backyard. You pick it and eat it that day,” said Yvonne Dubielak of Toledo Grows.

The trendy seed on Saturday was the heirloom.

Folks like the fact that it’s organic and hasn’t been genetically modified.

“They’re thinking ‘I don’t like the food in the stores because I don’t know how it was grown or who grew it,’ so we’re trying to get back to how families did it in the past. One of the ways to do that is heirloom seeds,” said master gardener Karen Wood.

The Seed Swap: an event that plants ideas on how to nurture the joy of growing.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.




 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Calling Toledo-area creatives, OWE wants you for King Wamba parade

    Calling Toledo-area creatives, OWE wants you for King Wamba parade

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:07 PM EST2018-02-25 02:07:49 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The parade is being described as a “eclectic convergence of art, music, dance squads, drumlines, street theatre and visual wonder that celebrates Toledo's Old West End," and will happen on Saturday June 2 this year.

    More >>

    The parade is being described as a “eclectic convergence of art, music, dance squads, drumlines, street theatre and visual wonder that celebrates Toledo's Old West End," and will happen on Saturday June 2 this year.

    More >>

  • Toledo celebrates hockey history as five more inducted into HOF

    Toledo celebrates hockey history as five more inducted into HOF

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-25 02:05:37 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Toledo has a long and storied history of hockey in the city going back to the first team, the Toledo Mercurys, who played their first season in 1947-48. Other iterations included the Blades, the Hornets, the Goaldiggers and the Storm. For a short time, in 1949-50, the team was actually called the Toledo Buckeyes. 

    More >>

    Toledo has a long and storied history of hockey in the city going back to the first team, the Toledo Mercurys, who played their first season in 1947-48. Other iterations included the Blades, the Hornets, the Goaldiggers and the Storm. For a short time, in 1949-50, the team was actually called the Toledo Buckeyes. 

    More >>

  • First Alert Forecast: Rain overnight, drying out Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

    First Alert Forecast: Rain overnight, drying out Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50. 

    More >>

    Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly