Annual seed swap the first sign of spring for local gardeners

Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50.More >>
Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The parade is being described as a “eclectic convergence of art, music, dance squads, drumlines, street theatre and visual wonder that celebrates Toledo's Old West End," and will happen on Saturday June 2 this year.More >>
The parade is being described as a “eclectic convergence of art, music, dance squads, drumlines, street theatre and visual wonder that celebrates Toledo's Old West End," and will happen on Saturday June 2 this year.More >>
Toledo has a long and storied history of hockey in the city going back to the first team, the Toledo Mercurys, who played their first season in 1947-48. Other iterations included the Blades, the Hornets, the Goaldiggers and the Storm. For a short time, in 1949-50, the team was actually called the Toledo Buckeyes.More >>
Toledo has a long and storied history of hockey in the city going back to the first team, the Toledo Mercurys, who played their first season in 1947-48. Other iterations included the Blades, the Hornets, the Goaldiggers and the Storm. For a short time, in 1949-50, the team was actually called the Toledo Buckeyes.More >>
Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50.More >>
Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Concerns about continued flooding and forecasts of more rain have prompted Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY-sik) to issue an emergency declaration for 17 counties in the southern and eastern parts of the state.More >>
Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate love, turned into a day of heartbreak. A shooter stormed into a Florida high school, opened fire, and killed 17 people. Many of the victims were sweet children, children who I see my innocent baby girl growing into.More >>
Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate love, turned into a day of heartbreak. A shooter stormed into a Florida high school, opened fire, and killed 17 people. Many of the victims were sweet children, children who I see my innocent baby girl growing into.More >>