Multiple crews battled structure fire Saturday in Defiance

The Highland Township Fire Department and many other crews battled large structure fire Saturday in Defiance.

HTFD says they were called to 17083 State Route 15 for a fully involved structure fire.

Upon arrival, fire was seen 10 feet through the roof at the northeast corner. Crews say they started an attack on that corner of the structure, while a secondary and backup hand lines were deployed.

According to the HTFD, an individual who was dangerously disrupting the scene and command activities was removed by a Deputy.

Crews say approximately 12,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

The extent of the fire remained in the upstairs bedroom areas. The remainder of the structure suffered severe smoke damage.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Crews say the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office arrived on scene for investigation. The fire is under investigation by several agencies.

