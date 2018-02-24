Multiple crews battled structure fire Saturday in Defiance

Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Upon arrival, fire was seen 10 feet through the roof at the northeast corner. Crews say they started an attack on that corner of the structure, while a secondary and backup hand lines were deployed.More >>
Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Police say they responded to a call that there was one victim with a gunshot wound to the head around 8 p.m. Friday evening.More >>
