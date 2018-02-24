Dearborn, MI homicide suspect taken into custody

The Dearborn Police Department say they handled a homicide investigation on the south side of Dearborn, Michigan Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a call that there was one victim with a gunshot wound to the head around 8 p.m. Friday evening.

The victim's identity and information regarding their condition was not provided.

During their investigation, police say they were able to identify a person of interest and a vehicle that the person of interest may have been driving.

Their investigation led to an address in Hidden River South in Madison Township. The Dearborn Police Department called the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was located in Hidden River South.

Several members of the Dearborn Police Department responded to the area along with the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later in the parking lot between Biggby Coffee and Aldi in Madison Township. Police say the suspect, a male, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m Saturday morning without incident.

The suspect's identity was not provided.

According to police there are no other suspects in the homicide at this time.

The suspect was taken back to Dearborn by the Dearborn Police Department.

The incident was a coordinated effort by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, the Dearborn Police Department, and Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team. Assistance was also provided by the Madison Township Police and the Madison Township Fire Department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.