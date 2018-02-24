In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - Feb. - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - Feb. 24, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Nancy Larson, Gun Violence Rally Event Organizer for Downtown Toledo

  • She is encouraging everyone to rally in downtown Toledo Sunday morning. 
  • Explained that by joining the rally, you will let this city and our politicians know that you will not watch more innocent students and teachers be killed in the hallways of their schools.
  • She also said that you will show solidarity with Parkland and all the communities that have experienced gun violence.

Jeff Stevenson of Imagination Station

  •  Showed us how to build paper towers to promote Engineering Week at the Imagination Station.

Jon Polker, Grill Master for Longhorn Steakhouse 

  • Made Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail.

  • Provided viewers with winter grilling tips.

