Toledo fire crews battle abandoned house fire early Saturday morning

Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
There is a chance of showers during the day across the south.More >>
Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
There is a chance of showers during the day across the south.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, February 24, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:More >>
Police say they responded to a call that there was one victim with a gunshot wound to the head around 8 p.m. Friday evening.More >>
Police say they responded to a call that there was one victim with a gunshot wound to the head around 8 p.m. Friday evening.More >>
Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
There is a chance of showers during the day across the south.More >>
Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
There is a chance of showers during the day across the south.More >>
Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.More >>
Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.More >>
Wilson was struck by an east bound 2017 Honda HRV, operated by Miranda Winegardner, 35, of Lima, Ohio. Both vehicles came to final rest on the north east side of the intersection.More >>
Wilson was struck by an east bound 2017 Honda HRV, operated by Miranda Winegardner, 35, of Lima, Ohio. Both vehicles came to final rest on the north east side of the intersection.More >>