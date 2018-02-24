Toledo fire crews battle abandoned house fire early Saturday morning

Toledo fire crews responded to a house fire early Saturday morning in north Toledo.

The fire happened on Baker Street near Chestnut Street just before 4 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the back of the home causing significant smoke damage.

According to crews on scene, the house is abandoned and the electrical was cut.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

An investigator was called out to the scene. It is unknown if the fire is being called suspicious.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

