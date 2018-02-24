Three injured in two vehicle crash Friday afternoon

The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle injury crash Friday afternoon.

State Highway Patrol say at approximately 4:10 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Stratus, operated by Stephanie Wilson, 23, of Lima, Ohio was traveling north bound on McClure Road and stopped at the intersection of Reservoir Road. Wilson then continued through the intersection and failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Wilson was struck by an east bound 2017 Honda HRV, operated by Miranda Winegardner, 35, of Lima, Ohio. Both vehicles came to final rest on the north east side of the intersection.

State Highway Patrol say Wilson was trapped inside the vehicle and extricated by mechanical means. The back seat passenger of the Dodge was one-year-old Camden Caudill who was not trapped.

All occupants were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wilson and Winedgardner were reportedly wearing seat belts, and the infant was reportedly restrained in a rear-facing child safety seat.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always make complete stops at posted stop signs and safely proceed through intersections.

