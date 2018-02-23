One woman killed in Friday night car crash

One woman is dead after being involved in a two-car crash Friday night.

Idris Abdulrahman, 33, was driving along north Detroit Avenue and began making a left turn onto Fitchland Avenue. That's when another car, driven by Jamieka Williams, 23, struck Abdulrahman.

In the car with Abdulrahman, was a two-year-old child and 29-year-old Tashala Crumby, who was in the passenger seat.

Everyone involved in the accident was transported to Toledo Hospital.

Crumbly was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The conditions of the other victims are unknown.

