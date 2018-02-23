Gymnasts hope to vault into next level 'Elevate the Stage' competition

There may be a future Olympian in the making this weekend at the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo.

The centre is hosting an event called 'Elevate the Stage'.

Friday night, four NCAA collegiate teams competed for rankings to get them into the post-season.

Yes, there is a gymnastics version of the Final Four.

“They have regionals similar to other sports in the NCAA, then a national championship in St. Louis,” said David Knight of Elevate the Stage.

Two local favorites competed: Bowling Green State University and nationally ranked University of Michigan.

Normally, gymnasts compete on a flat surface.

But for this weekend's event the women are on a raised podium, a stage, just like what you see in the Olympics.

Beginning Saturday, one thousand girls aged 6-18 from area gymnastics clubs will compete on the podiums hoping to win medals.

The host club is Wauseon New Heights Gymnastics.

“The opportunity that’s being given to these clubs locally to be on a podium and have the experience and watch collegiate meet at their own back door is amazing,” said Kristi Eddy of New Heights.

Elevate the Stage runs through Sunday.

Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for kids and kids under five years old get in for free.

