Rossford High says fond farewell to school's field house at final b-ball game

It was a night of nostalgia and tears at Rossford High School on Friday.

The final basketball game was played at the George G. Wolfe Field House.

Rossford Schools will be building a new 6-12 school at the site.

The current school building, and the field house will have to be demolished to make way for the new facility.

Opening night for the field house was February 22nd, 1950 when the Bulldogs hosted Clay.

The most famous player to come out of Rossford was LaZelle Durden who scored 1,898 points in his high school career and went on to star at Cincinnati in the 1990s and had a professional career overseas.

The Bulldogs will become road warriors next year.

Classes will be moved to Owens Community College until construction is finished in December of 2019.

The Bulldogs though will only play a handful of games at Owens with remaining games at schools in their conference.

Bulldogs Boys Basketball Coach Brian Vorst gave a number of reasons for why he loves to play at the field house.

"One is how far away the fans are from the floor. You don't have people walking in front of you. It gives a raised feeling to the gym. The gym feels bigger, especially when the place is full. It holds sounds pretty well, it gets loud in here,” said Vorst.

They're calling Friday’s game 'The Last Hurrah.'

Coach Vorst is sad but says this is the closing of one chapter and the opening of another.

