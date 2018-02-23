Missing northwest Ohio 13-year-old autistic boy found deceased

A13-year-old autistic boy in Hardin County was found dead on Friday evening after going missing in the afternoon.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an Endangered Child Advisory for the boy on Friday evening.

The boy was last seen on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

He is described as 6’2” tall, 180 lbs. and of Filipino descent.

Samuel was last seen at 726 Township Rd. 55.

He was believed to be on foot.

