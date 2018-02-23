Wood County Sheriffs are stepping their up security for students and parents

Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
There is a chance of showers during the day across the south.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Fire Department is battling a massive fire on the 300 block of Phillips Avenue never Detroit Avenue in north Toledo.More >>
There may be a future Olympian in the making this weekend at the SeaGate Convention Centre in Downtown Toledo.More >>
A possible hazardous materials situation at ProMedica’s Headquarters has closed Summit Street in downtown Toledo.More >>
It was a night of nostalgia and tears at Rossford High School on Friday. The final basketball game was played at the George G. Wolfe Field House.More >>
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued an Endangered Child Advisory for the 13-year-old autistic boy on Friday evening.More >>
