Popular Sylvania restaurant to remain closed after health violations

The Village Inn, a popular restaurant in Sylvania. was shut down last month by the health department and will remain closed for a while.

Back in January, the health department found over 100 health violations during a series of inspections at the restaurant.

The restaurant had 30 days to make the necessary changes, and those 30 days are up Saturday.

Sources say that all food service licenses will be canceled Saturday and to get those back it's going to take some time.

