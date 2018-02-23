The Weekend: Updated Forecast

The weekend is here and it will include a chilly breeze off the lake and bay,

periods of rain and bright sunshine. Let's have a look at it Hour-by-Hour.

There is only a chance of light rain during the day Saturday.

Rain will become more likely after sunset and into Saturday night.

Any rain will be ending very early in the day Sunday.

West winds will reach 15-25 mph Sunday with gusts over 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY: an east breeze will make for a chilly day,

especially near the lake and bay or the Toledo metro area.

SUNDAY: bright sunshine will develop with west winds gusting to around 30 mph.

A chance to dry out will continue through Monday and Tuesday.

Robert Shiels WTOL