Jury selection begins for accused murderer of Anthony Wayne grad, OSU student

Jury selection has started for the murder trial of Brian Golsby.

He's charged with the rape, kidnapping and murder of OSU student and Anthony Wayne graduate, Reagan Tokes.

Golsby is accused with the 2017 killing of Tokes, who was just a few months shy of graduating from Ohio State.

She went missing after leaving work and her body was found in a park. She had been shot twice in the head.

Tokes's parents said their daughter's death was preventable because Golsby was assigned a GPS ankle monitor but he was not closely watched.

