Dr. Rodney Rogers becomes first BGSU alumni to become president

BGSU named their 12th president as Dr. Rodney Rogers Friday afternoon. Dr. Rogers served as interim president since last December.

But his history at the university goes much further.

He had previously served as the university's provost and senior vice president since 2012. And prior to that office, Rogers was dean of the BGSU college of business for six years.

He is a native Ohioan, growing up in Kenton, and he is also currently a member of the board of directors at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium.

He is also a graduate of BGSU, where he received his MBA and is now he is the first BGSU alum to be named university president.

Dr. Rogers said he wants to integrate more research into the learning environment for students and to help create a stronger public university system for the region and state.

"I just want to make sure that we can do our part at Bowling Green to make sure the public understands what a great asset we can be, and we take that responsibility very seriously. And there are all kinds of opportunities for our region, and our state, and the world" Rogers explained.

Dr. Rogers is taking over for Dr. Mary Ellen Mazey,who retired last year.

His contract will act retroactively from January of 2018 through December 2022.

