Flu activity decreases but health officials warn that the season is far from over

There have been 538 confirmed flu-related hospitalizations in Lucas County since October according to the Lucas County Health Department.

As a result, 10 people in Lucas County have died from complications from the flu, which includes two children.

The CDC said it does appear that the flu season has reached its peak.

The latest data shows a decrease in flu activity, but health officials caution that the season is far from over.

"It looks like it's down now, but the level we had was actually almost as high as we had in 2009 when the pandemic occurred. So that is a lot of influenza activity, so we expect there will be several weeks more of influenza activity," explained Dan Jernigan, the director of the Influenza Division with the CDC.

H3N2 has been the dominant virus this season. Government officials said that even though there's less of that virus circulating, they are seeing more Flu B viruses.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.