Perrysburg teen arrested for posting threat to high school

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat on social media to Perrysburg High School.

According to Perrysburg Police the student was charged with Delinquency and Inducing Panic and taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center.

A police and school investigation concluded that there is no present, immediate or ongoing threat to the safety of Perrysburg students.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.