Final juvenile pleads guilty in I-75 sandbag death

The final juvenile charged with throwing sandbags onto I-75 and killing a man was in court on Friday morning.

He was one of four teens who threw sandbags off the Indiana Avenue overpass, one of which hit he car carrying Marquis Byrd, killing him.

The teen pleaded guilt to involuntary manslaughter and 2 counts of vehicular vandalism.

He and the three other teens are back in court April 6 to hear their punishment for the crimes.

