ProMedica Headquarters evacuated after white powdery substance found in envelope

A possible hazardous materials situation at ProMedica’s Headquarters has closed Summit Street in Downtown Toledo.

Toledo Fire Spokesman Sterling Rahe says an envelope was opened this afternoon at the Junction Building at 300 N. Summit.

That's the former Key Bank headquarters.

An unknown white powdery substance fell out of that envelope.

ProMedica spokesperson Tedra White says three ProMedica employees have been taken to an occupational heath center to be checked out.

The downtown YMCA is closed until further notice because of this incident.

Traffic on Summit Street is congested because of all the fire equipment parked in the street.

