Could banks control gun sales? - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Could banks control gun sales?

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) -

"We're going to, we're going to make changes. I see Congress wanting to act now for the first time."

That's what President Donald Trump said Friday on the topic of mass shootings, like the one in Florida, last week.

Could banks and credit card companies beat politicians to it? Financial experts have recently floated the idea of these businesses refusing consumers to buy guns with their products.

They've done it before. JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America banned the use of their cards to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Plus, Square, Stripe and Apple Pay banned the use of their services to buy guns years ago. 

CCW instructor, Tom Urbanski said he's already found a way around Paypal's restriction on gun sales. He simply buys a gift certificate with his Paypal account to a retailer that sells guns.

"If Paypal knew how many guns I bought through Gander Mountain just by buying a gift card through Gander Mountain and then using it to buy a gun, they'd have a heart attack," Urbanski said.

Urbanski said using cash to buys guns, if credit card companies don't allow it, could mean trouble. While a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment, he admits there are loopholes that lead to guns getting in the wrong hands.

"In 30 states, including Ohio, once that gun leaves the actual gun dealer, it's like a loaf of bread. If I want to sell it to my neighbor, not write down anything, total cash deal, no problem at all. Even if that guy may be a convicted felon," Urbanski explains. 

WTOL 11 reached out to Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase to see if they are considering banning gun purchases. They have yet to respond. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • The Weekend: Updated Forecast

    The Weekend: Updated Forecast

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-23 23:44:10 GMT
    The weekend is here and it will include a chilly breeze off the lake and bay, periods of rain and bright sunshine. Let's have a look at it Hour-by-Hour. There is only a chance of light rain during the day Saturday. Rain will become more likely after sunset and into Saturday night. Any rain will be ending very early in the day Sunday. West winds will reach 15-25 mph Sunday with gusts over 30 mph at times. SATURDAY:  an east breeze will make for a chilly day, especially...More >>
    The weekend is here and it will include a chilly breeze off the lake and bay, periods of rain and bright sunshine. Let's have a look at it Hour-by-Hour. There is only a chance of light rain during the day Saturday. Rain will become more likely after sunset and into Saturday night. Any rain will be ending very early in the day Sunday. West winds will reach 15-25 mph Sunday with gusts over 30 mph at times. SATURDAY:  an east breeze will make for a chilly day, especially...More >>

  • More Rain Expected into the Weekend

    More Rain Expected into the Weekend

    Thursday, February 22 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-02-22 23:24:44 GMT
    There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute. More rain will be likely over the weekend. It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing. No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute. The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain.  The chance of rain will pick up into Saturday afterno...More >>
    There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute. More rain will be likely over the weekend. It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing. No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute. The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon. There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s. Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain.  The chance of rain will pick up into Saturday afterno...More >>

  • Jury selection begins for accused murderer of Anthony Wayne grad, OSU student

    Jury selection begins for accused murderer of Anthony Wayne grad, OSU student

    Friday, February 23 2018 6:36 PM EST2018-02-23 23:36:06 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    Jury selection has started for the murder trial of Brian Golsby. He's charged with the rape, kidnapping and murder of OSU student and Anthony Wayne graduate, Reagan Tokes. 

    More >>

    Jury selection has started for the murder trial of Brian Golsby. He's charged with the rape, kidnapping and murder of OSU student and Anthony Wayne graduate, Reagan Tokes. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly