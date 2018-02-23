Autopsy results released for 8-month-old

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results of Gabrielle Walker, an 8-month-old baby who allegedly died at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, Zachary Shadix.

The report states that the infant suffered devastating head injuries with massive brain swelling and extensive facial trauma as the result of a beating.

The report goes on to say that there was no damage to any other organs and no pancreatic lacerations as was previously thought.

The report also says there were previous reports of bruising to Walker in the three weeks prior to her death.

Her cause of death was ruled abusive head trauma.

