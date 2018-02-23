Reporting on school threats

(WTOL) - In the past few days, WTOL has received word of an increasing number of threats against our area children in both northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Several school districts are working with police to investigate these threats since the school shooting in Florida and, in many cases, students are now facing criminal charges for those threats.

We at WTOL realize that any type of threat is disturbing, especially if it is at your child's school. Not only are they concerning, they divert attention from the classroom for both students and staff and of law enforcement from other issues.

We at WTOL also realize you are upset, because you want to be assured that your children are safe when you tell them goodbye in the morning.

The issue reporters face on a daily basis is informing the public without inducing panic.

WTOL takes the responsibility of informing you of legitimate threats very seriously. We are journalists, but more importantly, many of us are parents, too. We share your concerns and are talking to our children about their fears and what to do if the unthinkable happens in their classroom.

Taking all of this into consideration, we have chosen not to report on each and every threat unless criminal charges are filed.

In most of these cases the suspects are juveniles, so we will not be releasing their names. Names will only be released if adults are charged.

When we learn of a credible threat or when charges are filed, we will report that information to you on air, online and on social media.

As journalists, our goal is to minimize harm. While we don't know all of the reasons for some of the threats immediately, we are sure that some of them are to seek attention.

We will make every effort to balance those making credible threats against those whose sole purpose is to create chaos in our community.

