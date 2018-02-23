Get your Mud Hens tickets starting this weekend

The peanuts, the cracker jacks, the crack of the bat. Baseball season is almost upon us!

America's Pastime returns in April, and excitement is building in Toledo for the Mud Hens upcoming season.

Even though Opening Day is still seven weeks away, you can start deciding which games you want to catch now.

Mud Hens tickets go on sale this weekend, with many game day tickets costing only $16.

Head over to the Toledo Mud Hens website to score your tickets.

