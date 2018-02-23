Woman accused of making threats against LCCS - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman accused of making threats against LCCS

Nicole Thomas (Source: Lucas County Jail) Nicole Thomas (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman is in jail after being accused of threatening workers at Lucas County Children Services. 

Police say Nicole Thomas threatened to shoot a woman in the face.

Police say she also threatened to shoot all the white people at LCCS.

Thomas is charged with making a terroristic threat and ethnic intimidation. 

Her bond is set at $50,000.

