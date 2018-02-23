MDOT: M-50 bridge in Dundee to remain open for now - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

MDOT: M-50 bridge in Dundee to remain open for now

DUNDEE, MI (WTOL) -

MDOT has determined to leave the M-50 bridge in Dundee open for the time being.

MDOT initially made the decision to close the bridge earlier Friday morning due to the rising water levels of the River Raisin. 

MDOT said they will monitor the river levels in case a closure is in fact needed.

