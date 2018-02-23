MDOT: M-50 bridge in Dundee closed until further notice

A rising river is now causing a bridge to close in Dundee.

MDOT says it is closing the M-50 bridge until further notice due to the rising water levels of the River Raisin.

MDOT says emergency services have been deployed to both sides of the bridge.

Dundee Schools have put alternative bus routes in place, and the Dundee Post Office is moving operations to the Monroe Post Office.

MDOT says the water is expected to continue to rise through the evening hours.

You can find detour routes on the Monroe County Road Commission website.

