Flooding Waters Are Receding!

More rain is set to fall into the upcoming weekend, however this additional rainfall won't likely add to flooding concerns, as river water levels are now on their way down!







Most local area rivers have crested! Flood levels still do have quite a way to go to fall below Moderate and Minor Flood Stages. The Tiffin and St. Joseph's Rivers are still within Moderate Flood Stages with the Maumee River near Defiance also remaining in the Minor Flood Stage.







The Maumee River near Defiance crested on Friday morning at 13.47 feet in the Minor Flood Stage. This river will likely remain in the Minor Flood Stage as water continues to recede through the next few days. This weekend's additional rainfall with likely slow the recession, but the worsening of flooding is not a concern.







The Tiffin River at Stryker crested on Thursday night at 16.41 feet just below the Major Flood Stage. The Tiffin River will remain within the Moderate Flood Stage through this weekend, and eventually will fall into the Minor Flood Stage early next week as water continues to recede through the coming days.







Drier weather is on the way to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, for the full forecast:

