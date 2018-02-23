WLS closing 3 schools Friday due to threat

Washington Local Schools announced the closing of three schools Friday due to a threat.

Whitmer, Jefferson Junior and Washington Junior High will be closed February 23.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Susan Hayward released this statement regarding the threat:

Gabe Flatheverhard, a sophomore at Whitmer, said he's glad the school is taking the threat seriously.

"It's very nice to know that the schools aren't going to just push it by and say, 'Oh it's fine, it'll be whatever', because when that happens, if it does happen, then it's really bad," Flatheverhard said.

WLS principal Kristie Martin said on Twitter than all campus events and activities are also cancelled for Friday.

Students & Families, all events and activities that were scheduled on campus today are cancelled. Thank you. — Kristie Martin (@KmartinKristie) February 23, 2018

