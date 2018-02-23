WLS closes three schools Friday due to threat

Washington Local Schools announced the closing of three schools Friday due to a threat.

Whitmer, Jefferson Junior and Washington Junior High were closed on Friday.

At 3:45 p.m. on Friday Superintendent Susan Hayward released an update on the threat on Facebook.

Gabe Flatheverhard, a sophomore at Whitmer, said he's glad the school is taking the threat seriously.

"It's very nice to know that the schools aren't going to just push it by and say, 'Oh it's fine, it'll be whatever', because when that happens, if it does happen, then it's really bad," Flatheverhard said. "If there's any small threat, obviously they're going to have to close everything down for any small risk, because small risks do matter."

WLS principal Kristie Martin said on Twitter than all campus events and activities are also canceled for Friday.

Students & Families, all events and activities that were scheduled on campus today are cancelled. Thank you. — Kristie Martin (@KmartinKristie) February 23, 2018

The men's basketball games against Lima Senior have been rescheduled for February 26, according to the Lima Senior Athletics website. The freshman/junior varsity game will start at 4:30 p.m, and the varsity game will tip off at 6 p.m.

Whitmer's Turnabout dance is also canceled. The school will work on rescheduling the event if possible, but if not, students who purchased tickets will receive a refund.

