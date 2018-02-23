No injuries reported after car crashes into home - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No injuries reported after car crashes into home

WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

One household in Whitehouse got a rude awakening early Friday morning when a car crashed into the home. 

The crash occurred at 6848 South Berkey Southern Road around 2:15 a.m. 

Police say no one was injured as a result of the crash, but the female driver was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. 

Police say there were six people inside the home when the crash occurred. 

Crews are on scene investigating the crash.

