Toledo Police Chief discusses recent school threats with WTOL 11

Just a week after the deadly Florida shooting, several school threats went on both around the country and right here in the northwest Ohio area.

Toledo Police Chief, George Kral, spoke to WTOL 11 about those threats, which some were real and some were pranks.

Chief Kral said he and his department will keep informing the public about the seriousness of school threats.

The chief also added his thoughts about the President's hopes for arming teachers; he said he is in no way, in favor of that.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.