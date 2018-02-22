Toledo mayor Kapszukiewicz delivers State of the City address

Our City. Our Future. That’s become Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s leadership theme.

In his State of the City speech at the Ohio Theater in North Toledo Thursday night, he talked about ongoing economic development, growing police and fire forces and a neighborhoods department helping people.

“And I believe that those who work in city government do best when we work together regardless of our differences. That is what we’re doing in the city of Toledo.”

Mayor Kapszukiewicz used the speech to unveil two new programs. One is called ‘Innovative Partner’ with the University of Toledo.

He said successful cities are smart cities. Among other things, the partnership will work on better assessment of street conditions.

“We’ll have grids of more LED lights, advanced monitoring of water heaters, free wi-fi everywhere and that’s just the beginning," Kapszukiewicz explained.

He also announced a new bike share program. Toledo Metroparks will acquire 100 bikes and 28 stations with the help of a $256,000 gr ant allowing riders to rent the bikes with the swipe of a credit card.

“We’re going to buy and install bikes downtown and in adjacent neighborhoods. Once the stations are installed, the city will maintain the bike program,” Kapszukiewicz said.

Then there’s the threat of another algae bloom. Kapszukiewicz said the Ohio EPA has told him agriculture contributes to the problem and needs to contribute to a solution.

“Eight five percent is being caused by agriculture runoff in places far away from Toledo. Yet Toledo is bearing the financial brunt of fixing the problem," said Kapszukiewicz .

And he promised Toledoans that his administration will change the culture of communication by emphasizing transparency and honesty with them.

