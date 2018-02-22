Toledo mayor Kapszukiewicz delivers State of the City address

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Neighbors are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to the new Lucas County Jail. Thursday they spoke out against the Alexis Road and Detroit Avenue proposal.More >>
Neighbors are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to the new Lucas County Jail. Thursday they spoke out against the Alexis Road and Detroit Avenue proposal.More >>
Toledo Police Chief, George Kral, spoke to WTOL 11 about the recent threats, which some were real and some were pranks.More >>
Toledo Police Chief, George Kral, spoke to WTOL 11 about the recent threats, which some were real and some were pranks.More >>
Our City. Our Future. That’s become Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s leadership theme.More >>
Our City. Our Future. That’s become Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s leadership theme.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
ODOT officials held a meeting opened to the public about a proposed interchange.More >>
ODOT officials held a meeting opened to the public about a proposed interchange.More >>