ODOT holds meeting with public about interchange proposal

ODOT officials held a meeting opened to the public about a proposed interchange.

The proposal would be on 475/23 at Maumee Western and Illinois Avenue in Maumee.

ODOT held the open house for people to walk about and look at the plans and ask any questions they may have about the project.

This proposal has been a planned development for a few months now.

Maumee's mayor, Rich Carr, said Arrowhead Park is getting full so they needed to find new land.

ODOT said this could help a lot more people get around the area.

"This will give us easier access to the airport, it'll provide easier access to all those new buildings, different companies that are building up on Technology Drive, Briarfield and even into Maumee City as well," explained a representative.

The proposed interchange could be finished as early as 2022 to relieve traffic congestion on Dussell Drive.

