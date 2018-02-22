Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers his first State of the City ad - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers his first State of the City address

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers his first State of the City address Thursday.

The mayor's speech will focus on goals for this year and beyond.

The speech began at 6 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre and Event Center on Lagrange Street.

It's free and open to anyone.

