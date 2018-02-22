More Rain Expected into the Weekend

There is a chance of rain for the Friday morning commute.

More rain will be likely over the weekend.

It will be a cold morning, though temperatures will be above freezing.

No icing should be expected for the Friday morning commute.

The chance of rain will break up around midday, leaving a dry afternoon.

There may be a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the 40s.

Over the weekend you can expect more of a soaking rain. The chance of rain

will pick up into Saturday afternoon and continue through the night.

Plan your outdoor time for Sunday. It should be dry from late morning through

the afternoon, even some sunshine will be possible.

Robert Shiels WTOL