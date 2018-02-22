Toledo firefighter moves to the Toledo Police Department

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Some auto repair shops in Toledo are seeing an uptick in people calling about pothole damage.More >>
Some auto repair shops in Toledo are seeing an uptick in people calling about pothole damage.More >>
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers his first State of the City address Thursday.More >>
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz delivers his first State of the City address Thursday.More >>
Having a child will change anyone's life. Carly Salamone of the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio explains ensuring a child makes it through his or her first year starts before they're born.More >>
Having a child will change anyone's life. Carly Salamone of the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio explains ensuring a child makes it through his or her first year starts before they're born.More >>
A man who is already behind bars on at $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday.More >>
A man who is already behind bars on at $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday.More >>
With all the discussion lately about safety in schools, WTOL 11 talked with Rossford Schools Superintendent about what security features will be added to the new elementary and high schools.More >>
With all the discussion lately about safety in schools, WTOL 11 talked with Rossford Schools Superintendent about what security features will be added to the new elementary and high schools.More >>