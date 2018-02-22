Rossford Superintendent discusses security in new school buildings

With all the discussion lately about safety in schools, WTOL 11 talked with Rossford Schools Superintendent about what security features will be added to the new elementary and high schools.

"We're looking forward to 21st Century spaces where we're going to be able to offer some different programming," said Rossford Schools Superintendent, Dan Creps.

He said while designing for education is the main focus with the new elementary and high schools, safety is also an important factor.

Creps said the district intends to break ground on the new elementary and high schools in the spring. One of the biggest changes you'll notice is the way visitors enter the building. Right now, visitors get buzzed into the main building and directed to the office

In the new buildings, there will be extra steps.

"Once they enter that first set of doors, they're then in that secure vestibule where we'll be able to follow up with additional communication, perhaps check any credentials that we may need to check. At that point then the visitor would just gain access to our administrative office area," said Creps.

The visitor then may or may not be allowed to enter the main school building.

"It's pretty scary as a parent," said Tiffany Tegtmeier, whose daughter is in elementary school and son in high school.

She said the plans for the new schools sound good.

"I think that would be great. I know I've been following up with the new schools and with what they're doing, but I know it's going to be a while before that happens, because obviously they need to build it, but I just want safety of the kids to be first," said Tegtmeier.

She also added that she'd actually like the district to go a step further and potentially add metal detectors.

Superintendent Creps said the district is always working with Rossford Police to protect students and is looking at options to quicken response and improve the communication with law enforcement agencies.

As part of the new design, the district is also looking at ways to monitor movements inside and outside the buildings.

The new elementary school is expected to open in the fall of 2019, the high school will follow during the winter break.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.