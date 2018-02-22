Toledo man organizes Toledo bus trip to Washington D.C.

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Michael Huggins is working to get Toledoans who want to show their support for better gun laws to help stop and prevent gun violence to Washington.More >>
If its a joke or a true threat, law enforcement and the Lucas county prosecutors office are not taking the matter lightly.More >>
The skate day was supposed to be held at Ottawa Park Ice Rink on February 24.More >>
A man who is already behind bars on at $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday.More >>
Local clergy and elected officials urge Senator Rob Portman to take a position on President Donald Trump's budget on Thursday.More >>
