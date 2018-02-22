Toledo man organizes Toledo bus trip to Washington D.C.

He's organized several bus trips before, and now one is coming together again.

This time, Michael Huggins is working to get Toledoans who want to show their support for better gun laws to help stop and prevent gun violence to Washington.

Huggins already has two buses that are prepared to make the trip to the capital in March. The plan is to leave the night of March 23 from the Garden Lakes parking lot on Dorr Street.

"One day they're going to be, down in Washington D.C., writing laws and so forth. This is what they need to do, is to be on the forefront because this what we're fighting for," Huggins said.

Tickets are $100 and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone interested in going or is seeking more information can contact Huggins at 419-490-0364.

