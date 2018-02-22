Money Talks News: Little money moves that make a big difference

Spend less. Save more. Make sure you have a good credit score. Keeping your finances in check can sometimes seem overwhelming.

Can you relate? Well an important thing to do is not to stress out. Keep in mind that like the ripples in water, small moves can make a big difference in your financial life.

Reflect on your spending. A small, but effective move to do concerning your spending. to spend less than you make. Track what you do spend, buy used when possible, and try never to pay retail for anything.

Next, thing to think about are saving moves. Set up a savings account, automate saving by having money automatically transferred into it and take advantage of a 401(k) or other retirement plans available to you, especially if you get matching money from an employer.

Another small move to utilize is monitoring. Keep tabs on your bank and credit card statements, either online or on paper. Same with your credit history. It doesn't take long, and it will keep your credit score in top shape.

Finally, organize. Get important documents together like a will, durable power of attorney for both finances and healthcare. This small move can save a big headache for loved ones later.

When it comes to finance it's easy to feel like sometimes you're in over your head. But make some little moves now and you're going to see some big differences later.

There is more information and ideas at the Money Talks News website. Just do a search for "money moves."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.