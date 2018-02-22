Disqualified governor candidate in Ohio mounting challenge

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A late entrant into the Ohio governor's race is challenging the state elections chief's decision to keep him off the ballot because he lacks the required number of signatures on petitions.

Democrat Jon Heavey late Wednesday called the signature review by Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted) "rigged." Husted is GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine's running mate.

Heavey, a Cleveland physician and venture capitalist, says his campaign gathered more than twice the required 1,000 signatures and cross-checked them against voter databases. Heavey says hundreds of signatures were wrongly disqualified for illegibility. He says his campaign staff double-checked petitions and were able to read the signatures.

Husted certified statewide candidates Wednesday. Heavey was among three Democrats kept off the ballot.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.