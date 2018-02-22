Annual Youth Skate Day canceled - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Annual Youth Skate Day canceled

Bad news for those of you looking forward to Youth Skate Day.

Councilman Tyrone Riley said the annual Youth Skate Day has been canceled this year.

The skate day was supposed to be held at Ottawa Park Ice Rink on February 24.

